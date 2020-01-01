'Sancho is perfect for the Premier League & he'll have his pick of top clubs' - Carragher praises rumoured Liverpool target

A Reds legend has weighed in on the Borussia Dortmund starlet's future as he continues to be linked with a return to England

Jadon Sancho would be a big hit in the Premier League, according to Jamie Carragher, who thinks the star has already proved he can deal with the pressure of playing at the highest level.

Sancho rose through the youth ranks at before joining Dortmund in 2017, where he has since emerged as one of English football's brightest prospects.

His performances in a BVB shirt have already earned him 11 caps for the Three Lions, with top clubs across Europe queuing up to secure his signature when the transfer market reopens.

More teams

Goal has learned that Chelsea are confident of winning the race for Sancho ahead of , but , and have also been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old in recent months.

are the latest side being linked with the mercurial winger, with some reports suggesting Jurgen Klopp may be able to help the club arrange a deal due to his connections with Dortmund.

Carragher has described Sancho as "one of the best young players in world football", while also expressing his belief that the teenager is "perfect" for the Premier League.

"Sancho is one of the best young players at the moment in world football, especially when you look at his actual stats for Borussia Dortmund," the ex-Liverpool defender said.

"He's an English player who I think will be desperate to come back, so I think he'll be the hottest thing everyone in the Premier League will be looking to bring in.

"Will he be a hit? I think so. It's a no-brainer, look at how well he has played in a top league with a top club under pressure. He's playing week in, week out, his numbers are fantastic and his age is just perfect."

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc recently insisted that the club have yet to receive any formal offers for Sancho, but he refused to rule out the possibility of the attacker moving away from Westfalenstadion later in the year.

BVB reportedly value a prized asset at around £100 million ($130m) - a fee which Carragher feels will end up looking "cheap" for whoever manages to prise him away from the German outfit.

Article continues below

"I think he'll have his pick of top clubs in the Premier League, and though the fee may look eye-watering, I think it'll be one of them that over time will look cheap," Carragher added. "You're going to get a good player for 10 years there if you keep him at your club.

"If you think about the development of Raheem Sterling at Manchester City, it feels like something similar could happen. It feels like he could be the next Raheem Sterling in terms of goals and assists numbers."

Sancho, who has 12 goals and 13 assists to his name in the this season, will be back in action with Dortmund when they take on on Friday.