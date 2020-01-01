‘Sancho wouldn’t have it any better at Man Utd’ – Lambert says Dortmund winger already at ‘special club’

A man who won the Champions League during his time in Germany says the England winger should only return home for “football or family reasons”

Jadon Sancho has been warned off a move to by former star Paul Lambert, with the international told life will not be any sweeter at Old Trafford.

Speculation regarding a big-money switch to the Theatre of Dreams continues to rage around the highly-rated winger.

Having graduated out of the academy system at , a return to familiar surroundings is being mooted for the talented 20-year-old.

Lambert, though, is eager to point out that the youngster already finds himself at a “special club” and should not be rushing into taking on a Premier League challenge.

The former international, who savoured glory during his time at Dortmund, told The Sun: “Sancho is already at one of the biggest clubs in the world, which gets over 80,000 [fans] for every league game.

“So, potentially, the lad has a big decision to make. Dortmund is a special club and you only realise it once you leave.

“United are one of the biggest clubs in the world but is the atmosphere at Old Trafford as good as the Westfalenstadion? The answer is no.

“He will have to ask himself will he fit in with the right players if he leaves. Will he keep making progress? Dortmund will be in the Champions League but we are not yet sure about United and whether they will be.

“If he comes home, it should be for football or family reasons, not money.”

Sancho took a brave decision in heading for Germany back in 2017, with his potential having been unlocked after escaping the fierce competition for places at City.

Having enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence, Lambert feels an extended stay at a club that can further his development would be of greater benefit at this stage than starting afresh elsewhere.

The current Ipswich boss added: “It is a big thing going to a country when you cannot speak the language. You have to master German, out of respect to your team-mates.

“Sancho has done well. He is so direct in one versus ones. He has good speed but he is a clever footballer.

“Every time Dortmund score, you know that either Sancho has got the goal or had an assist.”

Lambert added: “I know the German culture and I don’t think they would take too kindly to turning up late for training. They would look to bring someone down a peg or two.

“He is at a club when you cannot get away with that stuff. But he has a decent dressing room in terms of the characters — and players like [Marco] Reus and [Mario] Gotze will be a good influence.

“He will only get even better. He could be a big player for England for many years.”