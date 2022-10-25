'This isn't you man!' - Sancho has lost his 'swagger' at Man Utd, claims Ferdinand

Jadon Sancho has lost his ''swagger'' since joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Sancho struggling at Man Utd

Has scored just twice in PL this term

Ferdinand wants more from him

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international only managed three goals and three assists in his debut Premier League season for United, and is also struggling for form in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign. Sancho has not had the desired impact in the attacking third and Ferdinand has challenged him to rediscover the creative streak that saw him ''destroy teams'' on a regular basis at Dortmund.

WHAT THEY SAID: "His confidence just isn’t there. The confidence and the swagger when he walked through the doors at Old Trafford isn’t there right now. The ball gets to him and the Sancho I know and have seen… get him on the corner of the box and you’re in dreamland. But then he’s just coming back out and playing back and recycling the ball," Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel FIVE.

"This isn’t you man. With Sancho, I just feel that it’s in there and what I will give him credit for is his defensive work. His shape has been good but it’s the other side of the game that’s missing and that’s why we bought him. We didn’t buy him to be a defender, we bought him to destroy teams, I want to see more from him.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho started the season brightly with two goals in his first five games but has been unable to maintain that momentum amid strong competition for places from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial. In the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Saturday, he had another disappointing outing and manager Erik ten Hag took the decision to substitute him after the 50th minute.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? Sancho will hope that Ten Hag gives him another opportunity against Sherrif on Thursday in the Europa League.