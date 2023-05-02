Sam Allardyce to pocket £3 million if he keeps Leeds in the Premier League this season as backroom staff are revealed

Sam Allardyce stands to earn £3 million if he can keep Leeds United in the Premier League this season.

Ex-England boss poised to take over

Javi Gracia set to be sacked

Leeds sit 17th in table

WHAT HAPPENED? The Times reports that Allardyce will earn £3 million ($3.7m) if he keeps Leeds up. The report claims that the manager, known as a survival specialist, will get £500,000 as a basic salary as well as a potential £2.5m bonus for steering the Whites away from the relegation zone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds sit 17th in the Premier League and were beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth at the weekend. The club have just four more games but face a very tough run-in against Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Allardyce's appointment appears imminent, with former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson set to join him in his backroom team. Sammy Lee, his long-time partner in management, is on jury service and unable to join Leeds.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? They will aim to survive, but their fate may come down to other clubs. 18th-placed Nottingham Forest have a softer run-in against Southampton, Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace and the two sides are level on points.