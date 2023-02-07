Salernitana vs Juventus: Lineups and LIVE updates

Is another upset on the cards for Juventus or will they end their winless streak in Serie A against Salernitana?

Juventus find themselves in a pretty precarious situation in Serie A, having dropped seven points in their last three games, not to mention the 15-point deduction that saw them drop straight to 10th place in the table from 3rd place.

It has been a pretty tough situation for the Bianconeri, who are currently in 13th place with 23 points, a whopping 33 points behind leaders Napoli and just nine points above the relegation zone. A loss against Salernitana today will see their 16th-placed hosts jump above them in the table.

The hosts will fancy another positive result against a demoralized Juve side as they were able to salvage a 2-2 draw in Turin earlier this season. Massimiliano Allegri has his work cut out and knows that the Bianconeri cannot avoid further slip-ups, even though they are still alive in the Europa League and have a Coppa Italia semi-final clash against Inter Milan awaiting them.

Salernitana vs Juventus predicted lineups

Salernitana XI (4-3-3): Sepe; Sambia, Bronn, Troost-Ekong, Bradarić; Coulibaly, Caviglia, Vilhena; Candreva, Piatek, Dia

Juventus XI (3-5-1-1): Szczęsny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; De Sciglio, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Di María; Vlahović

Salernitana vs Juventus LIVE updates

Juventus' upcoming fixtures

Juve will host Fiorentina in Serie A action on Sunday, 12th February. They will then meet Nantes in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 on 16th February.