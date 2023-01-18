Let's start again! Salernitana manager returns two days after being sacked following 8-2 defeat

Salernitana manager Davide Nicola was sacked following a 8-2 humbling by Atalanta but was rehired within two days in bizarre circumstances.

Nicola sacked after the heavy defeat

Talks failed with potential successors

Club president recalls Nicola

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A outfit have been struggling for form since the beginning of the campaign and are placed down in 16th in the league table with just 18 points from an equal number of matches. They have lost four of their last five games including the 8-2 thrashing at the hands of the Bergamo-based outfit. Salernitana showed the door to Nicola and started negotiating with potential successors including Roberto D’Aversa, Rafa Benitez and Leonardo Semplici, but failed to strike a deal with any of them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Club president Danilo Iervolino called up Nicola to hand him his job back and the manager had no qualms about accepting the offer. The 49-year-old tactician explained the entire incident on social media and thanked both the president and sporting director Morgan De Sanctis for putting their trust back in him.

WHAT THEY SAID? "I will tell you the truth. I received a call from President Iervolino yesterday,” Nicola explained. “With his methods, which are always lovely and friendly, he explained to me the reasons for his painful decision which he had to take to highlight discontinuity after a bad defeat against Atalanta in Bergamo. I apologised, taking responsibility for a performance that was not adequate and the resulting heavy defeat. I believe in this team and its men and this great club.

"I strongly demanded the President reconsider his decision knowing to deal with a human soul that has a deep sensitivity to understanding and strongly wants to build a different football. I love Salerno and strongly believe in this project. The President has always given us passion, personality and desire to reach impossible targets. He firmly believes that when men push in the same direction, they can do extraordinary things.

“I thank the President for calling me; this means that the new football is made of passion and heart, and I want to repay his trust with all my love. I thank director Morgan De Sanctis for the mediation. Without him, this operation would not be possible. We have weeks of hard work ahead to reach our targets. Let’s start again, all together and recount another extraordinary history of football, giving the Granata fans the same passion and sense of belonging they always show us. This is Salerno, this is Salernitana, much more than just a football club.”

WHAT NEXT FOR SALERNITANA? Nicola will be hoping to avoid another thrashing next time out when his team host league leaders Napoli on Saturday.