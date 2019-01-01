Transfers
Premier League

Sala's plane found following search for missing striker

Last updated
Getty
The Cardiff City forward's flight disappeared after the Argentine completed a transfer from Nantes

The plane that was carrying Emiliano Sala was found in the English Channel on Sunday morning, following a two-week search for the aircraft that was carrying the missing footballer.

Sala was aboard the Piper Malibu aircraft on January 22 as he flew from Nantes to Wales after completing a £15m ($19.8m) transfer to Cardiff City.

The Argentine had flown back to France to say goodbye to his team-mates and, on his way back to England, the plane carrying the forward and pilot David Ibbotson dissapeared from radar close to the Channel Islands.

Editors' Picks

The plane was located following an extensive search of the area with a search boat positively identifying the aircraft after discovery on Sunday.

Marine scientist David Mearns led the search on Sunday and confirmed that the plane was located and that families were notified by police.

A futher statement is expected on Monday.

Initial search and recovery efforts were called off three days after the flight diseappeared, but the search was then resumed after Sala's family raised funds to continue the efforts.

A target of €300,000 (£260k/$342k) was met on a GoFundMe page after the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and president of Argentina Mauricio Macri spoke out to continue the search.

Sala joined Nantes in 2015 after previously featuring for Orleans, Niort and Caen, and the forward went on to make 132 appearances for the club while scoring 48 goals.

After a scoring 13 goals across all competitions to start the season with Nantes, Sala became Cardiff’s record signing when he was acquired by Neil Warnock’s side in January.

