Salah wants Real Madrid in Champions League final as Liverpool star targets revenge for 2018 heartbreak

Mohamed Salah wants to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final as the Liverpool star looks for payback.

Salah and Liverpool secured their place in the final on Tuesday with a 3-2 win against Villarreal in the second leg of the semi-final, going through 5-2 on aggregate.

If Madrid make it past Manchester City in the other last four clash on Wednesday, it will lead to a rematch of the 2018 final, which the Spanish side won.

Why does Salah want to face Madrid in the final?

Salah suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the 2018 final as he tussled with Sergio Ramos.

Asked if he would rather face Man City or Madrid in the decider in Paris, Salah said to BT Sport: "Yeah, I want to play Madrid.

"City is a really tough team, we've played against them a few times this season. If you ask me personally, I'd prefer Madrid."

He was then asked if he wants revenge against the Spanish side, to which the Egypt star replied: "We lost in the final against them, so I want to play against them and hopefully win it from them as well."

Salah praises Liverpool 'character'

It was no easy feat for Liverpool despite their 2-0 lead from the first leg.

Villarreal struck twice in the first half to pull level in the tie, but Liverpool fought back in the last 45 minutes as Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane struck to put the Reds back in the lead and through to the final.

Salah said: "It was tough in the first half but then we went to the dressing room, the gaffer started talking and we talked to each other as well.

"That character and personality in the dressing room shows that we are a top team, so that's why we can strike back after losing 2-0 in the first half playing away."

