Salah: Klopp reveals why Liverpool forward was substituted in defeat to Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has discussed his decision to withdraw Mohamed Salah in their 3-2 Premier League defeat against Arsenal.

Salah was taken off for Fabinho

He came off with the match tied at 2-2

Egypt star has not scored in five league matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old Egypt international was hauled off in the 69th minute for Fabinho with the game tied 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal had scored through Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka while Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino were on target for the Reds. However, a penalty converted by Saka gave Arsenal maximum points.

Klopp has revealed why he opted to substitute the Pharaoh, who last season scored 23 top-flight goals for the Anfield outfit from 30 appearances.

WHAT DID KLOPP SAY? "We had to defend again on a high level and we tried to put Hendo on that side there," Klopp told the Liverpool website.

"Mo did unbelievable, a lot, really big, big workload. He put in a real shift and sometimes that's very intense and that's why we thought we can do it with Hendo. We still wanted to win even when we took a striker off."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Klopp's revelation, Salah's form in front of goal has been worrying this season. He has only managed to score two goals from eight matches and assisted three times.

His last goal came in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 22 while his first of the campaign came in the 2-2 draw against Fulham on August 6. He has now gone for five league matches without finding the back of the net.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? The Pharaoh and the Reds will shift their attention to the Uefa Champions League where they will face Rangers in a Group A fixture at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday.

After the trip to Scotland, they will host Manchester City in a top-flight contest at Anfield on Sunday.