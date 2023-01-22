Saka challenges Arsenal to 'keep it up' as win against Man Utd restores five-point lead

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka urged his team-mates to "keep it up" after they beat Manchester United 3-2 to restore lead atop the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka scored an excellent goal to help the Gunners on their way to three points against the Red Devils on Sunday. The victory sees Mikel Arteta's team go back to five points clear of Manchester City, who beat Wolves 3-0 earlier in the day, and Saka believes it could give their Premier League title hopes a big boost.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told Sky Sports: "You can see how much it means to everyone. They're the only team that have beaten us this season so we really wanted to beat them for the fans. It wasn't easy and it definitely wasn't our best start to the game but we showed a lot of character to come back and get he win."

He added: "It's something we can be proud of but we have to stay humble. It's only halfway through the season and things can change very quickly. But if we keep playing like we have then we'll be in a good place at the end of the season, we just have to keep it up. The belief we have. especially at the Emirates with our fans and how they support us. We went 1-0 down and they still support, they don't know how much that helps us. The way the coach is setting us up, too, and the players the coach has brought in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have not lost in the Premier League since they last met United in early-September. Their 13-game unbeaten run in the division is the longest since they went 14 games without defeat at the end of 2018.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Saka and his team-mates turn their attention to the FA Cup as they take on Manchester City on Friday.