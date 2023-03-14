'Sad and traumatic' - Gregg Berhalter on Reyna family relationship & why he feels investigation damaged USMNT's 'amazing' World Cup

Gregg Berhalter opened up on the "sad and traumatic" controversy involving himself and the Reyna family as the American coach now looks to move on.

WHAT HAPPENED? U.S. Soccer released the results of an independent investigation into Berhalter and the Reynas on Monday, with that report spurred on by the family of Gio Reyna telling U.S. Soccer that Berhalter committed an act of domestic violence as a college student. The report ultimately confirmed that Berhalter did indeed commit the act, with the coach himself being honest and forthright about the incident. He was, however, cleared to return as USMNT boss, should the federation choose, as the report concluded that no U.S. Soccer rules were broken.

The Reynas, meanwhile, were also covered in the investigation, which found a history of meddling in national team affairs on behalf of their son, Gio. Berhalter, though, is now eager to put all of that behind him, although he is saddened by the loss of a long-time friendship.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I would just say it’s a sad situation," he told the Telegraph. "We are talking about people you have known for over three decades. It’s sad and it’s in some way traumatic. But it’s something you have to deal with.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter added that one of the more frustrating parts of the saga is that it diverted attention away from his players' efforts at the 2022 World Cup. The U.S. advanced from a group that included Wales, England and Iran before falling to the Netherlands 3-1 in the round of 16.

“The only way to describe it is sad,” he said. “It is unfortunate that this is the world we live in. I think it diverted a lot of attention away from a strong performance at the World Cup. It diverted a lot of attention away from how good the team is and how strong it was. Team mentality. The guys were amazing at the World Cup. So focused, so disciplined and for a young team it was really incredible to see from a coaching standpoint.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BERHALTER? Berhalter remains a candidate for the USMNT job, but is out of contract, so is free to explore other opportunities.

“I guess what it [the USSF report] does is it means there are options,” Berhalter said. “That I would still be in consideration – nothing is going to exclude me from being part of that process and there are other processes that are happening also. After the work that has been done, that is what is right. Whether it is offered or not – or I take it or not – that’s a completely different story. To not be part of the process would be difficult. Because of the achievements of the team and how much the team has grown over the last four years.”