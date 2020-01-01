‘Sacking Solskjaer is not the way to go for Manchester United’ – Saha eager to see rash decisions avoided

The former Red Devils striker believes patience needs to be shown with the Norwegian coach, saying he has shown that he can deliver results

Sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “not the way to go” for , says Louis Saha, with the Red Devils urged to show a little patience in a manager who has shown that he can deliver results.

The Norwegian tactician was handed the reins at Old Trafford after making an encouraging start to his tenure while in an interim role.

United opted to hand a familiar face from their past a three-year contract, but saw results take a turn for the worse immediately after that deal was done.

More teams

Questions were asked of Solskjaer’s ability to fill the demanding post, with plenty pointing to his lack of coaching experience at the highest level. Similar criticism is now being aimed at the United boss, with an inconsistent start made to the 2020-21 campaign.

Various alternatives are being offered up for the Red Devils, such as Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri, but Saha believes long-term success will only be achieved with stability in the dugout.

The former United striker has told TEAMtalk: “We are rushing to make a judgement on Ole and that is wrong after three games of the season.

“You remember when he got the job. Everyone was convinced he had to be given a chance after they beat PSG in the at the start of 2019. They were playing some great football.

“I played with Ole and maybe you will say I am biased when I defend him, but I think we should not forget the really visible improvements we have seen from United in the last year.

“Now things are going in a different way, but it is the start of the season and you have to understand why it is not perfect at this moment.

Article continues below

“You cannot forget everything that has happened in the last year and sack another manager just because they had a bad start to the season.

“This is not an easy job. It is tough to be manager of Manchester United and live up to the expectations that got with the job, but ditching a manager after three or four games of the season is not the way to go. Changing managers every year or after a bad couple of results doesn’t work.”

United suffered a humbling 6-1 defeat to in their last Premier League outing, with pressure building on Solskjaer as a result, but an opportunity to make amends for that showing will present itself when returning to domestic action with a trip to Newcastle on Saturday.