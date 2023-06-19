Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney count the cost of Wrexham storm as alarming leak lands them a new bill

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney have another bill on their hands after seeing SToK Racecourse spring an alarming leak.

Hollywood stars funding ambitious project

Club returning to the Football League

More stadium upgrades on the cards

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons are readying themselves for a return to the Football League in 2023-24, with a record-breaking promotion-winning campaign enjoyed last season. Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney are looking to fund a rapid rise up the divisions, but they have a few holes in the ceiling to mend first after seeing a Father’s Day meal hosted in the club’s 1864 Suite brought to a premature conclusion when heavy rain and thunderstorms resulted in those attending getting a little wet – despite them being inside!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A statement released on the club’s official website read: “Wrexham AFC can confirm the 1864 Suite was evacuated during the third sitting of today's Father's Day meals at the Racecourse Ground. In the wake of the torrential rain that hit the region late this afternoon, some structural damage has resulted in a large leak inside the Macron Stand reception area.

“All diners were evacuated from the Suite on safety grounds, with the Fire & Rescue Services contacted. Everyone inside the stand at the time was successfully evacuated. All guests who were part of the third sitting will be contacted by the club, and we share their disappointment that - after two successful sittings - circumstances beyond our control have disrupted plans for the evening. We will assess the situation in the Macron Stand, to ensure we can get everything back up and running as soon as possible.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham, who have already agreed a new naming rights deal for their famous stadium this summer alongside other shirt sponsorship partnerships, are in the process of upgrading their surroundings as Reynolds and McElhenney work on giving the Racecourse a serious facelift that brings it into the 21st century.