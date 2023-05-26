Ryan Reynolds pays emotional tribute to Wrexham fan whose final wish was to meet Deadpool star

Ryan Reynolds has paid an emotional tribute to Wrexham fan Jay Fear, who has sadly died of cancer at the age of 45.

The terminally ill Dragons supporter made a meeting with Hollywood superstar Reynolds his final wish, and saw that granted when spending time at the Racecourse Ground when promotion back to the Football League was secured by the Welsh outfit.

Fear was re-diagnosed with appendix cancer in January having previously been given the all-clear, with Reynolds among those to have offered condolences to the Fear family after learning of their tragic loss.

Reynolds has said: "So grateful to have spent time with Jay Fear. He didn't have much of it left and the fact he shared that time so freely with others is something I'll never take for granted and never forget. This man lived.

“Sending all my love to Deb, Jess and Sam.

“Thank you for sharing your dad with me. I know how inadequate words must be given your enormous loss. Sending you all your love from my family, Wrexham and beyond.

“I loved every second I spent with Jay.”

When welcoming Fear to Wrexham, Reynolds presented a big fan of both himself and the club with a glove from the Deadpool movies and arranged for a visit to the set of the third movie in that franchise to be made.

Fear said at the time of giving his family what he hopes will be happy memories to last them a lifetime: “They are the ones that are going to remember what happened for the rest of their lives.

“I just hope this is a core memory that they'll never forget.”