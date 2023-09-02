Why Ryan Gravenberch will have to wait until after international break to make Liverpool debut as new signing is ruled out of Aston Villa clash - explained

Liverpool fans will have to wait for a first glimpse of new £34m ($43m) midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Transfer misses Friday noon deadline

Dutchman to watch Villa game from stands

Midfielder to debut after international break

WHAT HAPPENED? Friday was a busy day in the Anfield offices but despite clinching the services of key target Gravenberch, the player's paperwork was not registered with the Premier League in time for the 21-year-old to feature for his new club against Aston Villa this Sunday.

WHY CAN'T GRAVENBERCH PLAY? The Premier League requires new signings to be registered by midday of the last working day before a match in order to be eligible. The deadline for Gravenberch to feature against Villa passed at 12pm on Friday afternoon. Despite Liverpool's best efforts there were unable to complete all the necessary documentation in time.

WHAT IT SAYS: Rule U.23 of the Premier League Handbook states: "Subject to the provisions of Rule V.1, the deadline for receipt by the Board of all duly completed documents required by these Rules to effect the registration of a Player shall be 12 noon on the last Working Day before the date of the first League Match in which the Club making the application intends him to play."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gravenberch will have to wait until September 16 and a trip to Wolves to make his Liverpool debut. The Dutchman will have time to get acquainted with his new team-mates though, after failing to make the squad for the Netherlands' upcoming Euro 2026 qualifiers.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL: The Reds will have to do without their new Dutch midfielder when Aston Villa visit Anfield on Sunday.