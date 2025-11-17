We are powering through five thrilling weekends of rugby union action throughout November with the Rugby Autumn Internationals 2025.

Whether it’s the All Blacks' Quinn Tupaea tearing through the tackles at Twickenham, the Springboks' Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu producing another kicking masterclass at Murrayfield, or Joseph Sua'ali'I strutting his stuff for the Wallabies at the Stade de France.

You won’t want to miss the chance of seeing the giants of the Southern Hemisphere, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, taking on the big guns from Europe.

GOAL has exactly how to buy tickets, what prices you can expect, and which famous rugby venues host the games.

When are the Rugby Autumn Internationals taking place?

This year’s Autumn Internationals are underway with the first thriller from Saturday, November 1, when England entertained Australia at Twickenham (Allianz Stadium), with 22 games taking place across five weekends.

There are three games during the opening weekend, six during each of the second, thi,rd and fourth weekends, and just one (Wales vs South Africa) taking place on the final weekend. While there is no overall winner, the outcomes are crucial for world rankings and Rugby World Cup preparations.

After four further weeks of riveting rugby drama, the curtain finally falls on the 2025 international action with Wales vs South Africa on Saturday, November 29.

Rugby Autumn Internationals 2025 schedule

Date Fixture (K.O) Venue Tickets Sat 22 Nov Wales vs New Zealand (3.10pm) Principality Stadium (Cardiff) Tickets Ireland vs South Africa (5.40pm) Aviva Stadium (Dublin) Tickets Italy vs Chile (8.10pm) Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Genoa) Tickets France vs Australia (8.10pm) Stade de France (Paris) Tickets Sun 23 Nov Scotland vs Tonga (1.40pm) Murrayfield (Edinburgh) Tickets England vs Argentina (4.10pm) Allianz Stadium (London) Tickets Sat 29 Nov Wales v South Africa (3.10pm) Principality Stadium (Cardiff) Tickets

How to buy Rugby Autumn Internationals 2025 tickets?

There are multiple ways to purchase Autumn Internationals tickets. Capacity is limited and demand frequently outstrips allocation for many of these matches.

As well as each of the competing host nations selling seats through their own portals, official tickets can also be purchased at Ticketmaster.

In addition to first-hand sales through official ticketing portals, fans can also book seats on the secondary market.

StubHub, Viagogo and Ticombo, are all leading retailers for those seeking to purchase tickets through alternative channels from as low as £26 right now.

How much do Rugby Autumn Internationals 2025 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Autumn Internationals can vary due to multiple factors, including which sides are playing, where the fixture is being played and the demand for seats.

For example, tickets for the England vs New Zealand at the Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) were available from £100 from official portals, while you could purchase seats for Italy’s match-up against Chile in Genoa from £25.

Keep tabs on the official ticket portals and Ticketmaster for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets are currently available on secondary resale sites such as StubHub, Viagogo and Ticombo from £20 for some Autumn Internationals.

Those looking for a luxury experience should check out Seat Unique, with hospitality packages on offer for certain matches from £350 upwards.

Which countries play in the Rugby Autumn Internationals?

Country Ticket Link England Tickets Ireland Tickets Wales Tickets Scotland Tickets Australia Tickets Argentina Tickets South Africa Tickets Fiji Tickets New Zealand Tickets Italy Tickets Japan Tickets France Tickets Tonga Tickets Chile Tickets

Where are the Autumn Internationals 2025 held?

Although this year’s Autumn Internationals will be held at many locations, including:

Soldier Field (Chicago)

Bluenergy Stadium (Rome)

Allianz Stadium (Turin)

Stade Matmut-Atlantique (Bordeaux)

Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Genoa)

And the following stadiums are holding the majority of games:

Allianz Stadium - London (England)

Twickenham Stadium (now officially known as Allianz Stadium, Twickenham), located in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, is owned by the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), which has its headquarters there. Often called "the Home of Rugby", it's the world's largest rugby union stadium, with a current capacity of 82,000.

The first rugby union game played at Twickenham was Harlequins vs Richmond in October 1909, with the first international, England vs Wales, being held there in January 1910. Twickenham has also staged NFL and rugby league games and hosted rugby union matches and competitions (England internationals, Premiership matches, the Varsity match and more). Many world-famous music artists have performed there, too, such as Bon Jovi, U2, the Rolling Stones, Eminem and Metallica.

Stade de France - Paris (France)

Stade de France, located just north of Paris in the commune of Saint-Denis, has a capacity of 81,338, which makes it the largest stadium in France. Initially built for the 1998 FIFA World Cup, the venue is now used by both the French national football and rugby union teams. Rugby World Cups were hosted by the Stade de France in 1999, 2007 and 2023, making it one of only two stadiums in the world to have staged both the FIFA World Cup and rugby union World Cup finals.

The stadium proved to be a key factor in the success of Paris' bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. It also regularly holds athletics events and is the largest athletics venue in Europe. On the domestic rugby union front, Stade de France is a secondary home facility of Parisian rugby union clubs Stade Français and Racing 92. It hosts a few of their regular-season fixtures.

Aviva Stadium – Dublin (Ireland)

Aviva Stadium (also known as Lansdowne Road or Dublin Arena) is a sports stadium in Dublin, Ireland. It is built on the site of the former Lansdowne Road Stadium, which was demolished in 2007 and replaced it as the home for both the Irish rugby union team and the Republic of Ireland football team. The Aviva Stadium was officially opened in May 2010 and now has a seated capacity 51,711.

As well as Ireland's rugby union internationals, Leinster have also played some of their bigger United Rugby Championship and European Rugby Champions Cup games at the stadium. On the football front, it has also been recognised as a significant venue by UEFA, with the 2011 and 2024 Europa League Finals being held there.

Murrayfield - Edinburgh (Scotland)

Murrayfield Stadium is a rugby union venue located in the Murrayfield area of Edinburgh, Scotland. It is owned by the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU), which, like the RFU with Twickenham, has its headquarters at the stadium. It was officially opened in 1925 with a game between Scotland and England. In addition to hosting Scotland's rugby union internationals, it has also staged Edinburgh's URC and European Rugby Champions Cup matches.

Murrayfield's record attendance of 104,000 was set in March 1975 during a Five Nations Championship clash between Scotland and Wales. That stood as a rugby union attendance world record until 1999 when it was beaten by an Australia vs. New Zealand encounter at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, which was watched by 107,042 fans. Murrayfield has a seated capacity of 67,144, making it the fifth-largest stadium in the UK.

Principality Stadium – Cardiff (Wales)

The Millennium Stadium (known since 2016 as the Principality Stadium) is the national stadium of Wales, which is located in Cardiff and has a capacity of 73,191. As well as being the home of the Welsh national rugby union team, it also holds national football team internationals.

Initially built for the 1999 Rugby World Cup, the stadium staged its first international rugby union match in June 1999, when Wales beat South Africa in a summer test match. The Cardiff venue would also take over football responsibilities whilst Wembley was redeveloped at the turn of the millennium, hosting FA Cup, League Cup and Football League play-off finals.