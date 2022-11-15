‘Running into Rudiger like crashing into a plane!’ - Rodrygo hoping to avoid Real Madrid team-mate at 2022 World Cup

Rodrygo is hoping to avoid Antonio Rudiger at the 2022 World Cup, saying running into his Real Madrid team-mate is “like crashing into a plane”.

Blancos stars heading to Qatar

Both have sights set on global glory

Paths could cross

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international forward is readying himself for a shot at global glory with a star-studded Selecao squad that is tipped by many to go all the way in Qatar. Plenty of rivals are ready to block their path, though, with a couple of no-nonsense defenders from Santiago Bernabeu potentially on hand to scupper Brazil’s plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rodrygo has told Marca when asked if he would rather steer clear of Spain full-back Dani Carvajal or German centre-half Rudiger: “They are all good, but if I had to choose, I would eliminate Rudiger with Germany, because he is a very strong guy, he is very difficult to pass as a striker. I face him every day in training and, believe me, that’s how I’m telling you. Running into Rudiger is like crashing into a plane. It’s a crazy thing!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil could run into Germany at the quarter-final stage of the 2022 World Cup if they claim first place in Group G and Hansi Flick’s side edge out Spain to top Group E, with both nations then coming through a first knockout encounter in the last-16.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Brazil will open their quest for a sixth World Cup crown when taking in a clash with Serbia on November 24, before then going on to face Switzerland and Cameroon.