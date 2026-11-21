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Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has remained coy regarding the future of teenage sensation Francesco Camarda as the January transfer window approaches. Amid reports of a potential swap deal involving Cagliari, the Rossoneri boss has urged the forward to maintain his focus on his current performances at San Siro.

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Cagliari eye loan move for Rossoneri wonderkid

Camarda’s search for regular first-team football could see him swap San Siro for Sardinia this January, with Cagliari preparing a winter swoop for the Milan prodigy. Despite returning from a successful stint at Lecce with sky-high expectations, the 18-year-old has been starved of opportunities, falling behind record signing Goncalo Ramos and breakout star Alphadjo Cisse in the attacking pecking order. Restricted to a mere 119 minutes of action all season—and just 36 minutes in Serie A—the highly-rated teenage forward is in desperate need of game time, and Cagliari are eager to offer him an escape route to the Unipol Domus to ignite their frontline for the second half of the campaign.

To get the transfer over the line, the Sardinian outfit are proposing a structured deal featuring an option to buy, crucially paired with a buy-back clause so the Rossoneri maintain long-term control over their prized asset. However, the negotiations could take a blockbuster twist with the potential inclusion of 19-year-old Cagliari sensation Paul Mendy. As Milan scour the winter market for their own attacking reinforcements, Mendy's dynamic profile perfectly fits their recruitment strategy, and his inclusion could serve as the ultimate makeweight to smooth Camarda's departure.

Amorim responds to Camarda speculation

Amorim has moved quickly to cool the mounting transfer speculation surrounding Camarda. Speaking in his latest press conference, the Portuguese tactician poured cold water on any immediate sense of urgency regarding the forward's future. Instead, Amorim insisted that the highly-rated Rossoneri sensation must keep his head down, ignore the headlines, and remain strictly focused on his day-to-day duties on the pitch.

"I don't know what will happen in January," Amorim admitted, as cited by La Gazzetta dello Sport. "He needs to stay focused on these matches. In football everything can change in a week, let alone between now and January. So the focus is the next training session, the next match: anything can happen.

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Italy duty fires up the youngster

Amorim also has revealed a noticeable lift in Camarda's spirits following the striker's recent involvement with the Italian national team setup. Addressing the media, the manager pointed to a behind-the-scenes intervention from Italy U-21 boss Silvio Baldini as the key catalyst for the youngster's positive shift in mood.

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"I'm really pleased with how he came back, perhaps because he had a change of environment. I heard Baldini spoke to him. I don't know what he said to the lad, but he came back happier. So I'm really pleased about that chat with Baldini and very happy for Camarda," he revealed.

Struggles in the final third

Beyond the individual future of Camarda, Amorim turned his attention to the collective issues plaguing the Milan attack, specifically the form of Ramos. The former Benfica striker has struggled to find the net with regularity, but his manager insists the blame does not lie solely with the player. Amorim pointed to a lack of service as the primary reason for the Portuguese international’s recent goal drought.

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"I think his struggles are the same as the team's. Let me explain: we aren't reaching the final third. We are one of the worst teams at getting into the final third and staying there. As a result, we don't have many shots. I don't want a team that shoots a lot from outside the box, because most of the time you don't score from outside. But we aren't helping Ramos. We aren't helping Cisse."