Ronaldo has a plan to overtake Pele's record & be best of all-time - Neville

A man who played alongside the Portuguese striker for six years at Manchester United thinks his old team-mate still has lofty ambitions to fulfil

superstar Cristiano Ronaldo "has a plan" to overtake Pele's goal record and become the "greatest of all time", according to Gary Neville.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a hugely successful career at the highest level spanning 18 years, during which time he has established himself as one of the top performers of his generation.

The 35-year-old has won three Premier League titles, two crowns, one Scudetto and five European Cups during spells at , and Juve, while also picking up five Ballon d'Or awards.

He left Madrid in 2018 as the club's all-time top goalscorer, and has also found the net more than any other player in 's history, with the 2016 European Championship rounding off his impressive trophy haul.

Lionel Messi is widely considered to be the most talented player of the last two decades, but Ronaldo is seen as the ultimate marksman, and doesn't appear to be slowing down despite his advancing years.

Neville says he was in awe of how hard the Portuguese worked behind the scenes to hone his craft at Old Trafford, and believes that his former colleague is now focused on emulating Brazilian legend Pele.

It is believed that the World Cup winner holds the outright record for career goals with over 1000 to his name, but Neville thinks Ronaldo will stop at nothing to overhaul a legendary figure's tally.

"His drive to become the best in the world was out of this world," Neville told Sky Sports.

"He was one of the few players that I've played with that would publicly announce that individual trophies were important to him.

"He just wanted to be the very best and what he's done over the years has been absolutely exceptional. His achievements have been amazing and he's worked hard for it.

"It's an obsession with scoring goals and applying himself every day, being the fittest he can possibly be. I think he's lifted his professionalism every single year and progressed.

"I think he has a plan to go on and take over Pele's record. He wants to be the greatest of all time and that is his sole purpose.

"Understanding that along the way if he is the greatest of all time, the teams that he plays for will win trophies and be successful."