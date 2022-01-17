Revealed: Who Ronaldo and Messi voted for in The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Cristiano Ronaldo voted for Robert Lewandowski to win the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, while Lionel Messi backed Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar to get it.

Bayern Munich and Poland star Lewandowski was announced as the winner on Monday for the second time in a row, coming in ahead of Messi and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Lewandowski received 48 points after all of his votes from national team captains, coaches, media and fans, while Messi came in second with 44 and Salah got 39 points.

Who did Ronaldo vote for?

As Portugal captain, Ronaldo was allowed to vote for his preferred candidate to win the trophy.

The Manchester United player gave his top vote to Lewandowski, while his second and third went to Chelsea midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Who did Messi vote for?

Argentina captain Messi did not vote for either of his fellow finalists to claim the award.

Instead, he gave his top vote to Neymar and his second went to another PSG co-star, Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Messi named Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as his third favourite to be crowned the best player in 2021.

Who did Lewandowski vote for?

The eventual winner of the prize did not vote for either Messi or Ronaldo when it came to picking his favourite player.

Lewandowski backed Jorginho as his number one vote, but gave his second vote to Messi and his third to Ronaldo.

