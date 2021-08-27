'Ronaldo will decide his future' - Guardiola expects Man City squad to stay the same amid striker talks

Sources have told Goal the Citizens spoke with the Ballon d'Or winner after missing out on Harry Kane, but the manager would not be drawn

Pep Guardiola says Cristiano Ronaldo will decide his future amid Manchester City's interest in the Juventus forward.

The Premier League club have had talks about signing Ronaldo after missing out on top target Harry Kane, who decided to stay with Tottenham Hotspur, sources have told Goal.

However, the City boss said that he expects his squad to stay the same with the transfer deadline just four days away.

What's been said?

"I cannot say much. Harry Kane announced he would continue at his club, exceptional club like Tottenham," he told his news conference ahead of Saturday's game with Arsenal.

"Cristiano was at Juventus, I think is a Juventus player. Only I can say that in three or four days left in the transfer window everything can happen.

"In my personal view there are few players, Ronaldo and Messi included, that they decide where they are going to play. They are the leading role in the negotiations. Right now I'm delighted with the squad we have and we'll stay the same."

The bigger picture

Juventus boss Max Allegri confirmed at his news conference that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has no "intention of staying" with the Italian club.

He was seen leaving Juventus' training ground on Friday morning while the rest of the team began their session, before Allegri confirmed he wants to leave.

Goal confirmed on Thursday that City have had some talks over the possibility of a deal after missing out on the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham.

The former Manchester United player is believed to be open to a move to Etihad Stadium despite saying in the past that he would never line up for one of the Red Devils' main rivals.

Juventus are looking for around €29 million (£24m/$34m) from any potential buyers, otherwise they would suffer a capital loss. However, City do not want to pay a fee for the 36-year-old forward.

