'I'm bringing on Ronaldo!' - FIFA streamer Castro weighs in on Lionel Messi vs CR7 debate with interesting substitution question

FIFA streamer Castro have bravely waded into the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate in an exclusive chat with NXGN.

WHAT HAPPENED? The internet sensation, who has 3.7 million followers on Twitch and 2 million subscribers on YouTube, was quizzed on whether Ronaldo or Messi should be considered the greatest player of the modern era - and provided an interesting response.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think, as a sensible person, you have to say both. I know a lot of people are going to put Messi because he just won the World Cup. But what Ronaldo's accomplished in various different leagues? Come on, bro. Goal scoring machine. It's two different play styles I feel."

However, despite his initially diplomatic response, Castro did hint that he might narrowly favour Ronaldo.

"Personally, if it's the 90th minutes, it's 2-2 and Ronaldo and Messi are on the bench, who are you bringing on? I'm bringing on Ronaldo, personally."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Castro did go on to explain that he was moved to tears when watching Messi lift the World Cup in Qatar last year. "Not necessarily because Messi had just won the World Cup. Just because, we're here. Coming from where I come from, and my parents and everything, it was such emotion, bro. Such passion."

