Ronaldo defended again amid poor Man Utd form as Ferdinand suggests he's 'fighting for fitness'

Rio Ferdinand continues to defend Cristiano Ronaldo as he suggests that the under-fire Manchester United striker is likely "fighting for fitness".

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo had another frustrating day at the office against Aston Villa on Sunday as United slipped to a 3-1 defeat in the West Midlands. The veteran striker has made headlines for all the wrong reasons at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, but Ferdinand has been a staunch defender of his ex-team-mate, and believes that the Portuguese international's recent struggles are a result of his absence in pre-season. He expects him to get back to his best after starring for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: 'No one covered themselves in glory at the weekend [against Aston Villa]. Time will tell this season, when you look at the end of the season in terms of goals and what he has done for the team,'' The United legend said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel. "There are peaks and troughs through a season in terms of form. Cristiano Ronaldo right now isn't hitting the net like you are accustomed to seeing him. He is probably fighting for fitness right now as well, if he goes to a World Cup and plays he might come back in better condition than when he left. You don't know.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been unable to rely on Ronaldo for goals and are now sitting fifth in the Premier League table – three points adrift of the top four and 11 behind leaders Arsenal. Ten Hag showed his trust in the 37-year-old by naming him as stand-in captain against Villa, but the Portuguese offered neither leadership nor inspiration on what was a dismal afternoon for the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The forward will hope that Ten Hag will give him another opportunity when United will face Unai Emery's Villa once again on Thursday at Old Trafford, this time in the EFL Cup.