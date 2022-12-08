'I don't want to see Ronaldo at Arsenal' - Portugal captain's 'attitude' at 2022 World Cup causes Seaman to change transfer stance

David Seaman has changed his mind on the Cristiano Ronaldo to Arsenal rumours, with the Gunners great questioning the Portuguese’s “attitude”.

All-time great is now a free agent

Released by Manchester United

Linked with clubs around the world

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has seen a shock move to Emirates Stadium speculated on after seeing a lucrative contract at Manchester United terminated. Ronaldo is now a free agent and Seaman previously suggested that an all-time great could be a useful addition to Premier League title-chasing ranks in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former goalkeeper has now altered that stance, telling Seaman Says: “There’s even been talk about Ronaldo. I know I went on the Piers Morgan show and I said yeah I’d have him. Don’t think I would now if I’m honest. I don’t know what’s happening with his attitude. I see him come off for Portugal [against South Korea] and he starts swearing, or whatever he did to the manager, and stuff like that, and I’m thinking hang on a minute, this is Ronaldo. You’re the best player in the world, you don’t really need to be acting like this. That’s why I don’t want to see him at Arsenal. The harmony at the club and togetherness is brilliant.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo, who saw plenty of bench duty at United prior to his release, was dropped by Portugal for their 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup and faces a battle to reclaim his starting spot after seeing replacement Goncalo Ramos net a hat-trick.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? No decision on Ronaldo’s next move at club level is expected to be made until after the World Cup finals in Qatar, but speculation has been building regarding a potential move to Saudi Arabia that could see the 37-year-old earn over €400 million (£345m/$421m) over the course of a two-and-a-half-year contract.