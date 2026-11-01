'A good statement' - Romeo Lavia revels in Chelsea’s massive win over Man Utd after Carabao Cup heartbreak at Liverpool

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Romeo Lavia has hailed Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United as a major declaration of intent for the remainder of the Premier League campaign. The Belgian midfielder played a pivotal role at Stamford Bridge as the Blues washed away the bitterness of their recent cup exit.

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Bouncing back from cup disappointment

Chelsea returned to winning ways in style on Saturday, overcoming United at Stamford Bridge thanks to a disciplined and energetic performance. The victory was a necessary response for the Blues, who had endured a difficult week prior to the United clash. A Premier League defeat to Tottenham was followed by a gut-wrenching Carabao Cup exit against Liverpool, where Chelsea were eliminated on penalties. Returning to winning ways at the first opportunity has restored confidence within the camp and moved the side back into the Champions League qualification spots.

"It was a very important game and important win. I think the team effort was amazing. Everyone, from the players who started to the players who came on, was engaged and I think that’s a good statement for what's ahead. It was quite obvious that the chances that they had in the first half were coming from our mistakes, sometimes rushing things a little bit when we had the control. So the message was just to rectify that little detail in the second half and for the rest not to change anything," explained Lavia on the club's official website.

Midfield masterclass secures vital points

The breakthrough arrived shortly after the interval when Lavia intervened with a perfectly timed challenge to break up a United foray. The midfielder reacted instantly to feed Morgan Rogers, who surged through the heart of the visitors' backline before producing a clinical finish to open the scoring. Cole Palmer later doubled the advantage from the penalty spot to wrap up a deserved victory for the Londoners.

For Lavia, the game was a personal triumph as he continues to establish himself in the starting eleven following a frustrating period on the sidelines. "I like to say that my job is to make the job for the other players in front of me easier, and everyone around me. So I'm happy I've been able to do that and help the team to get a good win. I feel very comfortable. Like I've always said, it's been in the weeks a lot of work that goes unseen with everyone in the building, at the training ground. So I'm very happy that it's all paying off and hopefully it just continues this way," Lavia noted.

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Defensive solidity and tactical discipline

A key aspect of the win was the clean sheet, which Xabi Alonso had emphasised as a priority following recent defensive lapses. By tightening up in the second half and reducing unforced errors, Chelsea limited United to speculative efforts and maintained control of the midfield territory. Lavia’s partnership with his teammates in the engine room provided the stability required to see out the game, showing a level of maturity that has sometimes been lacking in previous high-profile fixtures this season.

"I think we did that and we got the clean sheet as well, so it's a very good win. We’re very happy with the win, but we're not overthinking things. We are very focused and we know that it's a process. It's a good day, but a performance like this is a good statement of what we're capable of delivering," the Belgian added.

Building momentum for the winter

With Lavia completing two full 90-minute appearances in just four days, his fitness concerns appear to be a thing of the past. The Blues have now secured three wins from their last four league outings, a run of form that has kept them firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish. Chelsea now enjoy a full, uninterrupted week on the training pitch to regroup, fine-tune tactical details, and build momentum ahead of the upcoming top-flight fixture. All eyes are firmly set on the trip north to take on Sunderland on 8 November, where the team will look to translate seven days of rigorous preparation into a commanding performance and secure all three points on the road.