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Muhammad Zaki

'They can't fool me!' - Rodri warns Barcelona team-mates over Real Madrid trap ahead of El Clasico clash

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Rodri has warned his Barcelona teammates not to be deceived by Real Madrid’s inconsistent start to the season ahead of Sunday’s massive El Clasico. The veteran midfielder, who joined the Catalan giants this summer, believes his club's arch-rivals often lure opponents into a false sense of security before striking.

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Rodri embraces Clasico challenge

The 30-year-old midfielder is preparing for his maiden Clasico after swapping Manchester City for Catalonia this summer. While Barcelona boast a flawless LaLiga record, Real Madrid have already suffered two domestic defeats.

Despite the contrasting league form, the World Cup-winning Spain captain is acutely aware of the threat posed by their fierce rivals. The fixture holds extra significance for the veteran, who was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital before ultimately choosing Barcelona.

Madrid's deceptive form

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Speaking to ESPN, Rodri urged caution and stressed that Madrid excel at lulling teams into a false sense of security. "I've played in plenty of knockout ties against them and I realise that one of their great strengths is making their opponents think they aren't that good," he said. "They don't fool us - or at least they don't fool me. Real Madrid are always a formidable opponent, whatever form they're in."

The former City star also highlighted his personal excitement ahead of Sunday's showdown. "I've watched it loads of times on the television, as a fan when I was little, and as I've grown up, I've followed both teams," he added. "It's always a special match to play in, whether you're on one side or the other, so I'm really happy."

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Addressing his wider impact since arriving in Spain, Rodri pinpointed his veteran presence as a key asset. "I think the main thing I bring to this team is my experience, that leadership role, organising my team-mates and instilling a positive mindset in them," he said.

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Keeping feet firmly on the ground

Barcelona are chasing a third consecutive La Liga crown, but the dressing room is refusing to get carried away by their early advantage. Teenage defender Pau Cubarsi acknowledged the points gap but insisted focus must remain absolute, telling ESPN: "It is a very big gap, but La Liga is a long season... anything can change at any moment in La Liga, and we have to maintain our momentum."

Fellow midfielder Gavi echoed that sentiment, noting that a lead can vanish in just "two or three matches." Meanwhile, Barcelona forward Anthony Gordon dismissed the notion of an outright favourite, stating: "I think favourites go out the window in these kind of games. I think it can go either way because there's so much tension, there's so much competition and the level on show, any player can decide the game like this."

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Rodri himself downplayed the pressure of defending the league title, arguing that the club's primary goal is organic progression. "It's clear that the perception must be that the club, both as an institution and as a team, is better than it was last year," he noted. "That's why we don't set ourselves targets like winning LaLiga or the Champions League."

Bouncing back on the biggest stage

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Sunday's blockbuster clash offers Barcelona the perfect platform to respond after suffering their first setback of the campaign. A 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek abruptly halted an impressive 11-match winning streak.

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Securing maximum points against Madrid would not only re-establish their winning momentum but also strike a significant psychological blow in the title race. However, as Rodri noted, the outcome will likely hinge on fine margins and emotional control.

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten