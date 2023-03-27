Robin van Persie has backed his former club Arsenal to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker feels that the Gunners need to be cautious now that the business end of the season is approaching, though he feels that Mikel Arteta's side have been playing like champions and will go all the way.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Van Persie said: "If you look at this period of time, it is when every single point really counts. They have had a couple of difficult games and got three points so that is what a champion team is made of and they have been proving that.

"The last stretch is always difficult and it will be interesting to see. My personal feeling is they will go for it and will win the league. It has been a while so I am happy for them to win it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since losing to City on February 16, Arsenal have not dropped a single point in their last six Premier League games and currently have an eight-point advantage at the top of the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Once the international break is over, the Gunners will take on Leeds United a crucial Premier League clash on April 1.