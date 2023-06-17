Roberto Martinez insists Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Saudi Arabia can help his Portugal team

Roberto Martinez suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo playing in a non-European league at the moment could help the Portuguese national team.

Martinez hails Ronaldo

Playing in Saudi helps Portugal

Ronaldo remains committed to Al-Nassr

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal manager hailed Ronaldo as an example in the dressing room and wants the star player to pass on valuable tips to the youngsters in the Portuguese national team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Martinez said, "Playing in a non-European club is sometimes an advantage when playing in the national team. We have three ways of analysing a player: individual quality, experience and commitment. Cristiano's commitment is complete. He is an example for the locker room, an example for Portuguese and world football. He has played 198 matches for the national team.

"Cristiano and [veteran FC Porto defender] Pepe are examples of Portuguese football, and we need them to pass all the experience and wisdom to the youngest players. Like any other player, he [Ronaldo] needs to train well in order to play. We need a high-performance environment with competition for our players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After spending six months in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo did face some problems, especially with the heat in the Middle East, but the 38-year-old is now fully settled in the new environment and remains committed to the club despite rumours of him leaving after just one season. Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 16 appearances in Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr finished second in the Pro League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO? He will be next seen in action on Saturday as Portugal face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 2024 qualifying clash.