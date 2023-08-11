Roberto De Zerbi delivers brutal 'already forgotten' press conference message to Moises Caicedo amid Liverpool and Chelsea transfer tug-of-war

Roberto De Zerbi claimed that he has "already forgotten" about Moises Caicedo as Liverpool and Chelsea continue their tug of war for the Ecuadorian.

WHAT HAPPENED? Although the transfer is yet to be completed, the 21-year-old midfielder will definitely leave Amex Stadium this summer as the two Premier League giants continue to fight tooth and nail for his services. Amid the tussle between the two English powerhouses, Brighton manager, De Zerbi, had a brutal message for the player who is currently in London waiting for his future to be resolved.

WHAT THEY SAID: A nonchalant De Zerbi insisted that he has "already forgotten Moises."

"I am really proud for the players we have in the squad. We have to complete the squad. We want to improve the squad," he further stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are reportedly set to hijack Liverpool's £110 million ($140m) deal with a British-record fee with the player also leaning towards a move to Stamford Bridge rather than Anfield. However, Blues manager, Mauricio Pochettino, steered away from giving a definite answer about Caicedo but admitted that they are working to improve the squad.

"I think you know me very well. I never talk about players who don’t belong to us. I am respectful. What I can tell you is we are working very hard to add some more players to the squad, some quality," he said.

"But at the moment I do not want to talk about players who don’t belong to us. That is very important to me. Like any club we are working very hard to add more quality and to reinforce the team and the squad."

WHAT NEXT? Amid the tensions regarding Caicedo, Chelsea and Liverpool will meet each other on Saturday in a blockbuster Premier League clash. Meanwhile, Brighton will face Luton Town on the same day in their league opener.