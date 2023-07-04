Robert Sanchez emerges as Man Utd transfer target as Red Devils eye cheaper options than £50m Andre Onana to replace David de Gea

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United as they seek alternatives to Inter's Andre Onana.

Sanchez eyed by United

Onana too expensive at £50m ($63.5m)

Erik ten Hag keen to sign new goalkeeper

WHAT HAPPENED? Per the Daily Mail, United are considering a swoop to sign Sanchez, who would cost £30m ($38m) and is viewed as a cheaper option than Onana, who had previously been targeted by the Red Devils. The Brighton 'keeper may be more attainable as he has fallen out of favour under Roberto De Zerbi and played just one of the final 16 games of the Premier League season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton have also signed a new goalkeeper in Bart Verbruggen, bringing him in from Anderlecht, meaning that Sanchez has fallen further down the pecking order. Ten Hag is said to believe that the Spaniard fits his style of play, as United source more cost-effective alternatives to Onana.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are hoping to replace David de Gea this summer, as the club veteran is currently a free agent after his contract expired, and other alternatives to Onana being considered include Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to find a new goalkeeper prior to the start of the 2023/24 season.