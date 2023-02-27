Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of El Clasico after suffering a hamstring injury against Almeria on Sunday.

Lewandowski out with hamstring strain

Picked up the injury against Almeria

Will miss El Clasico

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona confirmed the player's injury in a statement which read: "First team player Robert Lewandowski has a left hamstring strain. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability."

He is set to miss Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Madrid on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski's injury news comes as a huge blow for the club ahead of the all-important El Clasico. The Poland international is the club's top goalscorer this season, with 25 goals in 31 matches.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After back-to-back defeats at the hands of Manchester United in the Europa League and Almeria in La Liga, Xavi's men travel to Madrid to face rivals Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey.