RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax game abandoned as goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen given medical treatment after serious injury

The Eredivisie match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax was abandoned after a serious emergency involving the home team's goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen.

The game was immediately suspended after the shot stopper came off his line and collided with Ajax striker Bryan Brobbey.

Vaessen stayed lying on the ground after the incident and the referee stopped play and called on the medical staff.

The situation grew more severe as RKC players surrounded the goalkeeper to block fans' view of him while he was being treated.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old was soon taken off and the players were taken down the tunnel as the situation was reviewed.

Shortly afterwards, it was announced that the rest of the game would not go ahead on Saturday, but there was no update on Vaessen's condition.

After it was confirmed that the game was abandoned, the RKC players returned to the field to applaud their fans.

Some of the home team's players were in tears as they circled the field, with defender Dario van den Buijs in particular distress. The centre-back had to be consoled by ystriker Michiel Kramer and was then seen being hugged by one of the supporters.