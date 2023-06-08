Riyad Mahrez heading to Saudi Arabia? Al-Ahli keen to sign Man City winger but are told no chance they'll get Algerian for free

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez tipped to join Al-Ahli if Saudi Arabian club offers a good fee for the Algerian star.

Al-Ahli looking to sign Mahrez

The Algerian has been in and out of City's eleven

City reluctant to let him leave for free

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Ahli have expressed their desire to sign City's electrifying winger Riyad Mahrez. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Royal are vying for his signature and could bring him on board with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo having landed deals in Saudi Arabia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Algerian forward has been in and out of Man City's eleven this season and has constantly been dropped by Pep Guardiola. The Spanish manager has banked on different players operating in different formations, putting Mahrez on the sideline. Although Mahrez bagged a hattrick in the FA Cup, the three goals weren't enough for him to gain a spot in the eleven against Real Madrid in the Champions League and could be once again sidelined in the final.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Although Al-Ahli are vying for Mahrez's signature, Romano has suggested that City will not be willing to lose him for free. The reigning Premier League champions would want a good fee for Mahrez if they are to let the former Leicester City winger leave.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAHREZ? The 32-year-old would want to know his role under Pep Guardiola next season before making a decision on his future. The left-footed player will solely be focused on the upcoming Champions League clash against Inter and how he could contribute towards a maiden UCL title for the Sky Blues.