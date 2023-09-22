Revealed: Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney' outrageous and explicit response after watching Nemanja Vidic's first training session at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand revealed his and Wayne Rooney's explicit response after watching Nemanja Vidic's first training session at Manchester United.

Vidic was signed by Man Utd in 2006

Rooney was not impressed after first session

Thought Sir Alex Ferguson had messed up

WHAT HAPPENED? Sir Alex Ferguson brought Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra to Old Trafford in the summer of 2006. Rooney, who was one of the key figures at Manchester United during that era, had reservations about these signings after observing them in just a single training session.

Ferdinand has now spilled the beans in his Filthy @ Five podcast, on what went on behind the scenes after Vidic and Evra trained for the first time with the rest of the lads at Carrington.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I remember after one session, me and Wazza were walking around. He said 'Who the f*** is this guy?'" he revealed.

Article continues below

"He was terrible. Vidic and Evra signed in the same window and he (Rooney) said 'The manager has f*** it, he's messed up, I don't know what's going on with the recruitment'," he further stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite this initial scepticism, Vidic and Evra went on to prove themselves as invaluable assets for United. They became iconic figures and legends at the club and went on to lift five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown in 2008.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United will be back in action against Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League after they were edged out 4-3 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek.