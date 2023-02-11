'Am I getting paid?!' - Rio Ferdinand reveals what worried Man City players will be thinking amid Premier League charges

Rio Ferdinand thinks Manchester City players will be worried about their wages after the club were charged with alleged financial misconduct.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City are facing an uncertain future after being charged with numerous breaches of Premier League financial rules. If found guilty, the Citizens face sanctions ranging from a possible points deduction to relegation from the top flight. Ferdinand knows it's a worrying time for the club but thinks players will be more concerned by their own situations.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think they players will look at it and think, 'are we going to stay in the competitions?'" he said on BT Sport. "'We are hopefully not going to get a points deduction or be relegated. And am I getting paid?' That is the black and white of it from the players point of view. You don't get involved in what is happening upstairs. I was at Manchester United with the Glazer stuff that was going on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manager Pep Guardiola has already launched a staunch defence of his club and has insisted Manchester City are "innocent until proven guilty." The Spaniard has also insisted he will not quit the club and feels the charges have been driven by the other 19 teams in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The reigning Premier League champions return to action on Sunday in the top flight against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.