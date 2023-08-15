A vote for Man City's future! Rico Lewis signs bumper new contract with treble winners until 2028

Manchester City have rewarded versatile defender Rico Lewis with a new contract until 2028 after an impressive breakthrough season with the champions.

Lewis signs new Man City contract

Teenager commits until 2028

Defender made breakthrough last season

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City defender Rico Lewis has signed a new contract with the club until 2028. The 18-year-old broke into Pep Guardiola's first team last season, making 23 appearances as City won the treble, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewis' contract was due to expire at the end of this season but he is now set for a long and bright future at the club. He can play in defence or in midfield and started in City's 3-0 win over Burnley on Friday as the champions kicked off their Premier League title defence in style.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s been an unbelievable year for me and now to sign this contract is a dream come true. As a City fan I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young and it’s the only place I’ve wanted to be," Lewis said. "To know I’m going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can’t wait to keep working and keep improving. Everyone at the Club has been so amazing, starting with the Academy where I learnt so much and I am hugely grateful for everything they did. The fans have been brilliant too and I’ll give everything for them and the Club to try to keep us being successful."

AND WHAT'S MORE: City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain described Lewis as "a really intelligent footballer and already a mature and reliable member of the squad". He added: "He absorbs every single piece of information Pep gives him, which for a player of his age is special. We are very proud to have watched his journey through the Academy and to see him playing with such confidence in the first team. His energy and hunger around the squad is contagious and we believe he can help to bring more success in the coming years."

WHAT NEXT FOR RICO LEWIS? The teenager could win yet another trophy when Man City face Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday in Athens.