Gio Reyna STARTS as Christian Pulisic takes captain's armband for USMNT's clash with Grenada

Gio Reyna has been named to the U.S. men's national team's starting XI to face Grenada on Friday night.

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna was named to the starting XI by interim coach Anthony Hudson in the Borussia Dortmund star's first USMNT appearance since the post-World Cup controversy involving his family and Gregg Berhalter. Reyna could be deployed centrally in a change from the system previously used by Berhalter, who typically used the 20 year old on the wing.

The U.S. will be captained by Christian Pulisic, who joins Ricardo Pepi and potentially Brenden Aaronson in the attack, while Weston McKennie and Luca de la Torre start in midfield. The defense featured plenty of new faces, with Bryan Reynolds, Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty and Joe Scally starting in front of Matt Turner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna's return is a good sign for the USMNT, who must reintegrate the Dortmund star after the winter controversy. Thus far, teammates have spoken highly of Reyna's work ethic and humility as he returns to the USMNT for the first time since the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? After facing Grenada, the U.S. will host El Salvador in Orlando on Monday.