Reyes traveling to Mexico to finalize Tigres transfer

The El Tri defender is heading to northern Mexico after struggling to find a home in Europe

Diego Reyes is set for a Liga MX return with Tigres.

The northern club announced Sunday that Reyes is set to arrive in Monterrey on Monday morning to finalize his contract and undergo his medical exams.

made Reyes a free agent Sunday morning, with the defender not in the Turkish club's plan for the future.

Able to play center back or defensive midfielder, Reyes missed the 2018 World Cup with an injury but has helped the Mexico national team to a pair of Gold Cup titles. He also took part in the 2014 World Cup in with manager Miguel Herrera.

However, he's struggled to win playing time at either position in the past several seasons, with his parent clubs in Europe sending him out on loan but those moves resulting in little action.

🛬 Mañana lunes llega a Monterrey @Diego_Reyes13🤴🏻, a las 09:45 A. M. para negociar los términos de su contrato con @TigresOficial y realizar los exámenes médicos.



¡Bienvenido, Diego! 👊🐯



Presentado por @CervezaTecate#SomosFutbol



📸Mexsport pic.twitter.com/gBGbVz5Ljy — Club Tigres Oficial (@TigresOficial) August 25, 2019

He joins a Tigres defense that has a number of aging members and that has at times been hit by injuries this season. The squad, coached by Tuca Ferretti, began an overhaul of its back line at the start of the year by signing Reyes' international teammate from , Carlos Salcedo.

Salcedo has regularly started at center back with Hugo Ayala, but Reyes could slot in and replace the veteran Mexican center back. Or, Ferretti may return to a four-man back line. Guido Pizarro and Rafael Carioca generally form the defensive midfield partnership.

America, Reyes' first club and the team currently coached by Herrera, also was reportedly interested in bringing the 26-year-old back to Mexico but Tigres are set to win out for his signature.

Reyes moved from Mexico City to in 2013 but struggled to win a place in Europe during his various stops. In addition to Porto, he played with and . Fenerbahce signed Reyes only to loan him out to Espanyol after a horrendous start to the 2018-19 season.

America and Tigres met Saturday at the Estadio Azteca, with the match culminating in a 1-1 draw. Tigres won an earlier meeting last week in a Leagues Cup semifinal to earn a spot in the final of the nascent competition.