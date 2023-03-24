Revealed: The STAGGERING €30m fee Bayern Munich may have to pay Julian Nagelsmann for sudden sacking

Julian Nagelsmann's shock sacking by Bayern Munich could end up costing them up to €30 million (£26.4m/$32.3m), according to reports.

Naglesmann set to leave Bayern

Thomas Tuchel to take over as manager

35-year-old earns reported €8m-€9m yearly salary

WHAT HAPPENED? Naglesmann is set to be replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after news of his shock dismissal emerged on Thursday night. German media outlet Bild claim that Bayern will have to pay the 35-year-old his remaining salary of around €27m to terminate his contract, unless a settlement can be agreed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The sacking of the former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig coach comes as a major surprise, given Bayern are just one point off top-of-the-table Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga – who they are set to face on April 1. Nagelsmann has also led Bayern to the Champions League quarter-finals, beating PSG over two legs in the last round.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Bild report goes on to claim that, because Nagelsmann has been sacked before the end of his second season, automatic severance clauses cannot apply, hence getting rid of him may prove an expensive process for Bayern. Nagelsmann's assistant coaches Dino Toppmoller and Xaver Zembrod, and video analyst Benjamin Gluck are also departing the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? That potential title-decider with Borussia Dortmund now looms large, so Tuchel will be expected to hit the ground running, before the Champion League quarter-final first leg away at Manchester City on April 11.