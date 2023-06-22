Revealed: Fee Man Utd need to pay to sign Mason Mount as Chelsea midfielder set to leave on free transfer if Blues continue to block exit

Manchester United have reportedly been made aware that Chelsea are willing to drop their asking price for Mason Mount to around £60 million ($77m).

Blues star approaching final year of contract

Will not be signing an extension

Red Devils have seen opening bids snubbed

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils remain keen on acquiring the England international playmaker during the summer transfer window – allowing them to add more creativity to the ranks at Old Trafford. It is claimed that personal terms have already been agreed on a long-term contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been reluctant to meet Chelsea’s demands so far, with a couple of approaches being knocked back, but Fabrizio Romano says the Blues are willing to compromise. They may be prepared to accept an offer of between £60m-£65m for Mount, with the west London outfit eager to generate funds following elaborate spending across the last two windows.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United will not be lodging “crazy bids” for Mount, but they may be tempted back to the negotiating table after learning that Premier League rivals are prepared to relax their stance when it comes to price tags.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mount, who is a home-grown product of Chelsea’s academy system, has taken in 195 appearances for the Blues – while earning 36 senior England caps at 24 years of age – and has made it clear to those at Stamford Bridge that he will not be signing a new contract, with there still a chance that he will run down his current deal and walk away as a free agent in 2024.