Revealed: Details of Lionel Messi's eye-watering $25m contract with the Saudi tourism authority

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report by the New York Times, Messi will receive as much as €22.5 million (£19.6m/$25m) over three years for making some commercial appearances, social media posts and all-expenses-paid vacations to the country with his family.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi turned down a move to play his football in Saudi Arabia, choosing to sign with MLS side Inter Miami instead and saying: "If it had been a matter of money I would have gone to Arabia or elsewhere." He went on a trip to the Middle East during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, which prompted an internal ban.

AND WHAT'S MORE: And that trip would seem to have been productive, with the report revealing the finances involved. But the report states that Messi cannot say anything that might 'tarnish' Saudi Arabia's reputation, with the kingdom criticised for alleged 'sportswashing' in recent months, following investment in elite level sporting organisations, including the PGA golf tour, Newcastle United and Formula 1.

WHAT NEXT? Football in Saudi Arabia continues to grow, with spending on high-profile players – following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the country – increasing this summer. Karim Benzema and N'golo Kante look set to be joined by a clutch of other elite stars.