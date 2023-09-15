Spanish prosecutors have requested a restraining order which would prevent Luis Rubiales going within 500 metres of Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales grabbed and kissed Hermoso following Spain's Women's World Cup triumph last month, an incident that has sparked international controversy. The forward has claimed that the act was not consensual, which is disputed by Rubiales.

At the time of the incident he was serving as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and he initially refused to resign from his post despite over 80 players vowing not to play for La Roja while he remained in charge.

Last week, Rubiales did finally leave his post, and he appeared in court to face possible sexual assault and coercion charges on Friday. According to Sky Sports, during the private hearing, which will determine whether the case against him proceeds, prosecutors requested a restraining order.

This would prevent Rubiales from contacting Hermoso, as well as stop him from going within 500m of the Pachuca player. Judge Francisco de Jorge, who is presiding over the case, has also requested that broadcasters send him footage of the incident.

Rubiales could face a prison term of between one and four years if he is found guilty. Despite his resignation, as well as the departure of much-maligned coach Jorge Vilda, Spain's World Cup winners have refused to participate in Spain's Nations League fixtures later this month.