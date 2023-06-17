Another rejection for Saudi Arabia! Luka Modric follows Romelu Lukaku in turning down lucrative move to Al-Hilal

Luka Modric has joined Romelu Lukaku in rejecting a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal this summer.

Real Madrid star set to stay

Had been offered Al-Hilal move

He and Lukaku have rejected the club

WHAT HAPPENED? Modric, per Gianluca Di Marzio, has snubbed the move to Saudi Arabia despite being offered a gigantic salary package worth €200 million (£170m/$219m) over three years. Al-Hilal had hoped to lure the Croatia international to play in a league that is filling up with stars, including Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, but he will remain with Real.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Saudi Pro League has embarked on an aggressive period of recruitment and targeted both Modric and Lukaku, who is on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea. The striker has also rejected the chance to make that move, instead holding out hope that he will be able to remain in Italy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report makes it clear that Modric has already extended his stay with Real and will remain with the club for at least another year. The one-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the club in 2012 and has gone on to win everything there is to win, while clocking up 488 appearances. He also captained Croatia to the World Cup final.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

(C)Getty Images

Al-Hilal Twitter

WHAT NEXT? Saudi clubs are continuing to try to entice stars to their division, and appear to be closing in on the potential signing of Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea.