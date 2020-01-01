Reguilon reacts to Chelsea transfer talk as Real Madrid left-back stars on loan at Sevilla

The highly-rated 23-year-old is seeing a permanent move to the Premier League mooted, but he claims to be only focused on the present

Sergio Reguilon is aware of the speculation he is generating, with the -owned defender being heavily linked with , but he insists his focus remains locked on the end of a loan spell at .

The Liga outfit are yet to bring their 2019-20 campaign to a close, as they continue to chase down glory.

Reguilon has been a model of consistency for them this term, with his stock rising as a result.

More teams

It has been suggested that his parent club at Santiago Bernabeu would be open to discussing a permanent deal in the summer transfer window, with there no shortage of suitors to be found.

Chelsea sit among those, as Frank Lampard looks to bring another left-back onto his books at Stamford Bridge.

Reguilon has been billed as a cheaper alternative for the Blues than Leicester star Ben Chilwell, but the 23-year-old is reading little into the exit rumours at this stage.

The in-form defender told Marca: “If my year at Sevilla had not been good, then this would not be happening. These teams would not ring.

“If I am fine, the team is fine and the club is fine, everyone is happy. But I do not think about these possibilities now – I’m sorry if that sounds like a cliché.

“I’ve been saying since quarantine that until the season isn’t over I won’t be talking about my future.

“Until then it would be unfair on myself, my team-mates and the club.

“I have no complaints about anything, about the city, the club, my colleagues. I feel very loved. Who knows what will happen in the future.”

Article continues below

While a move to has been mooted, an extended spell with Sevilla is not being ruled out.

Reguilon would be open to taking in another loan, with all options set to be considered when his commitments in the current campaign come to a close.

A man who has registered two goals and four assists through 31 outings this season added on his future plans: “We should talk about that sitting quietly with Real Madrid, my representative, with everyone. And see the possibilities for next year, let’s see what happens. I don’t know.”