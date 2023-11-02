'It blows my mind' - Red Bull New York forward John Tolkin BLASTS new MLS playoff format's best-of-3 Round One series

RBNY defender John Tolkin is baffled by the new MLS playoff format, saying that, "it's not like goals really matter anymore."

Tolkin bashes new MLS playoff format

Says best-of-3 series makes goals not matter

Calls it "Super American"

WHAT HAPPENED? Following their 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati in game one of their Round One best-of-3 series in the MLS playoffs, the Red Bulls defender spoke candidly midweek about his thoughts on the new format.

Tolkin broke out in 2022 as one of the most promising full-backs in all of MLS, and even earned a call-up to the USMNT January camp where he started in a friendly against Colombia, keeping a clean sheet. Following a brilliant 2023 season, he scored the Decision Day goal to keep their season alive and send them to the playoffs and then a ridiculous free-kick in their Wildcard match to make it to Round One.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They don't care, they just wanna do what they wanna do. You know, it's super American what best-of-3 is and... we've seen it a lot in the first games, the away teams go down two goals, and it's like we have to prepare for the next game. It's not like goals matter anymore."

Tolkin added "It's crazy, you can lose seven-nothing (7-0) and then win penalties in the next two games and advance, it just blows my mind, but it is what it is, I guess."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tolkin's comments are not the first to state displeasure with this year's playoff format. It's been bashed all over social media by pundits, media and fans alike, while Nashville SC's Dan Lovitz also criticized the format, stating that the league is more focused on 'making money' than the health of the players.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RBNY AND TOLKIN? The 20-year-old USMNT hopeful and his squad host FC Cincinnati in game 2 of their best-of-3 series on Saturday, November 4.