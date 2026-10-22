Real Madrid's Yan Diomande revels in spectacular volley against former club RB Leipzig

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Real Madrid forward Yan Diomande admitted he thoroughly enjoyed his reunion with RB Leipzig after coming off the bench to score a sensational goal against his former employers. The young attacker provided the final flourish in a dominant Champions League display that saw Los Blancos run out comfortable winners.

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Diomande seals dominant Madrid display

Madrid continued their relentless march through the Champions League group stages with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Leipzig on Wednesday night. While established stars like Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler found the scoresheet, the evening belonged to Diomande, who came on as a second-half substitute to haunt his former employers. The German side had briefly threatened a comeback when T. Gomis made it 3-1, but Diomande’s late strike extinguished any hopes of a late revival from the visitors.

The forward’s goal was a moment of technical brilliance that illustrated why the Spanish giants were so keen to lure him away from the Bundesliga. Connecting with a difficult ball late in the game, he chose power and precision to beat the goalkeeper and secure the fourth goal for Jose Mourinho's side. It was a clinical finish that reflected Madrid's overall superiority throughout the ninety minutes at the Bernabeu, leaving the visiting side with very few answers to the reigning champions' attacking depth.

Technical precision behind the volley

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The goal itself required a split-second decision, as Diomande was forced to judge a bouncing ball under pressure from the Leipzig defense. Rather than taking a touch to settle himself, he opted for a more ambitious route that paid off handsomely. The audacity of the attempt highlighted the confidence currently flowing through the young attacker's veins as he carves out a significant role within a star-studded Madrid roster.

"My goal wasn’t easy to score, of course, but it’s nice to look at. It went well for me. I had to decide whether to control the ball or take my chances with a volley. I’m glad the volley worked out like that," Diomande explained.

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No awkwardness in Leipzig reunion

Facing a former club can often be a daunting or uncomfortable experience for a player, particularly so soon after a high-profile transfer. However, the Madrid man insisted that he felt entirely at ease coming up against the players he once shared a dressing room with in Germany. Instead of feeling the pressure, he embraced the occasion and the chance to reconnect with familiar faces on the grandest stage.

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"It wasn’t weird to play against my former teammates. It was fun, actually. Everybody was nice to me. I was the youngest when I was there, and it was really nice to see them again tonight," he added.

Eyes on the prize for El Clasico





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With the European assignment successfully completed, the focus in the Spanish capital now shifts immediately toward the biggest fixture in world football. Madrid are set to face Barcelona this weekend in a clash that could have major implications for the La Liga title race. For Diomande, the prospect of involved in such a legendary rivalry is a dream come true after years of watching from afar.

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Having already proven he can handle the pressure of the Champions League against his former side, he will be hoping to make a similar impact when the eyes of the world turn to the battle against Hansi Flick's Barcelona. "El Clasico is great. I watched these games as a kid, and I’m excited to play a role in the game this weekend,” the forward concluded. Madrid fans will be hoping his current scoring form continues into the weekend showdown.