Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior racially abused by Mallorca fans during La Liga clash

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was racially abused by Real Mallorca supporters during a La Liga fixture at the Son Moix Stadium on Sunday.

Fans in the home section of the ground were caught on video by DAZN aiming racial slurs in the direction of Madrid’s Brazil international forward.

Vinicius was subjected to 10 fouls during an ill-tempered contest in the Balearic Islands, with the South American the most-fouled player in Europe's top five leagues by a considerable margin this season.

He was also targeted by those in the stands, with Mallorca deciding not to deliver an official statement on the actions of certain sections of their support.

This is the third time that Vinicius has been subjected to racist abuse during a La Liga match – with the first incident occurring at Camp Nou against Barcelona in November 2021, before suffering the same fate during a meeting with Real Valladolid in December 2022.

Prosecutors in Madrid decided not to press charges regarding the incidents in Catalunya after claiming that the chants in question “lasted a few seconds” and did not constitute a crime.

Vinicius has spoken out against the lack of action from La Liga, accusing them of doing nothing to eliminate racism and other forms of prejudice from the game, with Javier Tebas later claiming that the accusations made against the Spanish top-flight were “unfair and untrue”.

Vinicius is also the subject of a possible hate crime investigation from Spanish police after a mannequin wearing his No.20 shirt was hung from a bridge ahead of Real’s derby date with neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey on January 26.