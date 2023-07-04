Real Madrid have won the race for 'Turkish Messi'! Barcelona left disappointed in £15m Arda Guler pursuit

Real Madrid have won the race to sign Arda Guler from Fenerbahce, beating bitter rivals Barcelona to the punch.

Guler decides to join Madrid

Barcelona had been interested

€17.5m (£15m/$19m) release clause in his deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid are poised to complete the signing of the 18-year-old, who has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in European football and has been likened to Lionel Messi. Barcelona made a major play to sign the attacking midfielder but, per The Athletic, he has instead opted to move to the Bernabeu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The teenager is already a full Turkey international with four caps, and has played 51 times for Fenerbahce, scoring four goals and registering nine assists. Madrid are said to be willing to pay more than Guler's release clause to bring him into the club, and the Turkish side will have a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There was plenty of interest in the teenager as Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Borussia Dortmund were also said to be sniffing around, but he will now continue his career in Spain, and is likely to be part of Carlo Ancelotti's first-team squad in 2023/24.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)Getty images

WHAT NEXT? Guler will hope to complete his move to Madrid and link up with the club for pre-season.