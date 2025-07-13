Real Madrid told what they ‘don’t need Jude Bellingham’ doing as Xabi Alonso gets ‘special smell’ advice from Blancos legend

Real Madrid have been told what they “don’t need Jude Bellingham” doing, with new Blancos boss Xabi Alonso being offered “special smell” advice.

WHAT HAPPENED?

England international Bellingham registered 23 goals during his debut campaign at Santiago Bernabeu, with those efforts helping to deliver La Liga and Champions League titles. His output dipped slightly to 15 strikes last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

It remains to be seen when Bellingham will be free to figure for Real again, on the back of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign, with the 22-year-old due to undergo surgery on a long-standing shoulder problem.

DID YOU KNOW?

Alonso has suggested that he will be using Bellingham in a deeper role within his system, with greater emphasis being placed on his ball-playing ability. Real’s head coach is, however, being urged to push a proven goalscorer further up the pitch.

WHAT SALGADO SAID

Michel Salgado wants to see the all-action midfielder used in his most destructive position. The Blancos legend told GIVEMESPORT: “I need Bellingham close to the box. I don't need Bellingham coming back to receive the ball and to be too much in the build-up. He showed in the first year that he is a player with a special smell to go into the box.

“With Xabi Alonso, I think he is going to play that role. I think he is going to be the key player behind Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. We're going to see a different Bellingham this year compared to last season. We're going to see the best version of Bellingham this year, for sure.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM?

Bellingham has been joined in the Spanish capital this summer by fellow England international and close friend Trent Alexander-Arnold. It remains to be seen when they will grace the same pitch again after falling short at the semi-final stage in Club World Cup competition.