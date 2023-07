Real Madrid have announced their fourth signing of the summer, with Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler soon to sign a long-term contract.

Los Blancos have been in the mix for Guler for a few weeks, and agreed to pay more than his reported €17.5m (£15m/$19m) release clause. He will join Madrid on a six-year deal for an initial €20m (£17m/$22m), with up to €10m in add-ons worked into the deal. The Spanish giants beat out arch-rivals Barcelona, as well as a handful of other big clubs, for his signature.

More to follow...